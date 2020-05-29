On May 29, 2020, Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 344 “On approval of the Strategy for countering extremism in the Russian Federation until 2025” (hereinafter referred to as the Strategy) was issued.

The Strategy is a strategic planning document that defines the purpose, objectives and main directions of state policy in the field of countering extremism, taking into account the challenges and threats facing the Russian Federation and is aimed at consolidating the efforts of federal government bodies, state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, local self-government bodies, civil society institutions, organizations and citizens in order to ensure national security of the Russian Federation, suppress extremist activities, strengthen civil unity, achieve inter-ethnic and interfaith harmony, preserve the ethno-cultural diversity of the peoples of the Russian Federation, create an atmosphere of intolerance for extremist activity and the spread of extremist of ideas.

The implementation of the Strategy will be carried out in two stages.

At the first stage, it is planned to carry out the following activities:

development and adoption of legislative and other regulatory legal acts of the Russian Federation, constituent entities of the Russian Federation aimed at countering extremism;

implementation of measures provided for in the action plan for the implementation of this Strategy;

monitoring the results achieved in the implementation of the Strategy;

forecasting the development of the situation in the sphere of inter-ethnic and interfaith relations in the Russian Federation and the occurrence of extremist threats;

ensuring the involvement of civil society institutions in activities aimed at countering extremism;

creation of a system for additional protection of information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet, from the penetration of extremist ideology.

At the second stage, it is planned to summarize the results of the Strategy implementation and, if necessary, prepare proposals for the development of new strategic planning documents in the field of countering extremism.

The expected results of the implementation of the Strategy are:

reducing the number of extremist threats in the Russian Federation;

a decrease in the proportion of violent crimes in the total number of offenses of extremist nature;

preventing the spread of extremist materials in the media and the Internet;

increasing the level of interaction between bodies that counter extremism;

active participation of civil society institutions in the prevention of extremist manifestations;

the formation in society, especially among young people, of an atmosphere of intolerance towards extremist activity, rejection of extremist ideology;

increasing the level of protection of citizens and society from extremist manifestations.

MIA of Russia Treaty and Law Department