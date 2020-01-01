Exactly 302 years ago - on June 5 (May 25, old style) of 1718 - the history of the regular Russian police as a special branch of the government started in St. Petersburg.

During the construction of the new capital - the city on the Neva River - Peter I saw the need to organize a special public service to combat offenses and protect public order. On May 25 (June 5, according to the new style), by decree of Peter I, the post of General-Chief of police was introduced and a document was established on the authority of the St. Petersburg police and the police service of the population, called “Items”. This day marked the beginning of the history of the Russian police. An associate of the Tsar Anton Manuilovich Devier was appointed to the high post.

Under the General-Chief of police, a structure was formed that received the name of the Police-General, or General-Chief of Police, Chancellery. In addition to law enforcement, the executive body controlled the improvement of the new Russian capital, the development of construction, as well as sanitary and fire safety.

Four years later, in January 1722, by order of the Tsar, a police office was also established in Moscow. It was headed by Chief Police Officer, who was directly reporting to the General-Chief of Police in St. Petersburg.

In 2018, for the first time, a large-scale celebration of the Day of Establishment of the Russian Police took place. This was preceded by several years of active historical work carried out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The collected information on the achievements of outstanding officers of Russian internal affairs bodies allowed us to study the history in more detail and preserve the best traditions of the domestic law enforcement system.