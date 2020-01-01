“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the capital, detained three suspects of attempted theft of money from an ATM.

The police division received a message from a security officer of a financial and credit organization that an alarm was triggered in the bank premises on the Lermontov Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, the police found that the attackers in medical masks using a cable attached to a car, broke the terminal. At that moment, there were more than six and a half million rubles in it. However, accomplices did not have time to implement their plan and were forced to escape.

As a result of operational-search measures in the city of Korolev, Moscow Region, police officers detained two suspects. Another accomplice was detained in the Volgograd Region.

Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vykhino-Zhulebino District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article and part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.