“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region detained suspects of property theft committed at one of the enterprises of the regional center.

According to investigators, the offenders stole goods and material assets from the plant: power tools, spare parts, consumables, and workwear. First, they hid stolen things in caches equipped at the enterprise, and then took them out in specially prepared trucks.

To organize the sale of the stolen property, the alleged organizer of the illegal activities acquired an office space and planned to open an on-line store. The sales were carried out via free ads sites. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 7 million rubles.

As a result of the search operations the police detained 16 residents of Tver and the Tver Region on suspicion of committing the crime. It turned out that all of them are active or already dismissed employees of the enterprise where the thefts have taken place.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches in the office, garage boxes, cars of the suspects and their places of residence, a part of the stolen property was seized. There were also found bank cards, cash and pads with notes that are of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.