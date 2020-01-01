Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, introduced to the personnel via videoconferencing Deputy Minister, Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of Justice Sergey Lebedev, Minister of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic, Colonel of the Police Andrei Sitsky, Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region Colonel of the Police Valery Sarzhin and Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Colonel of the Police Sergey Kostenko appointed by Decrees of the President of the Russian Federation.

The MIA Chief noted that those leaders had extensive practical experience. Thus, Sergey Lebedev worked in investigative units, including more than 15 years in senior positions, and proved himself to be a true professional, capable of taking competent procedural and managerial decisions.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev set priority tasks for the Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia: “It is necessary to increase the efficiency of work on solving and investigating crimes, to take comprehensive measures to compensate for the harm caused by them. Additional efforts should be focused on identifying unsolved crimes, and above all, those committed using the IT technology. It is necessary to keep under special control the investigation of crimes associated with implementation of national projects, offenses committed in the defense industry, financial and credit sphere, as well as crimes associated with corruption and extremism”.

Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized: “This area of work is extremely important. Every criminal case has fates of people behind it, and this must always be remembered”.

Addressing the newly appointed chiefs of territorial bodies of the regional level, the Minister demanded for additional measures to increase the efficiency of solving grave and especially grave crimes, including those committed by organized groups or criminal communities. “In addition, the fight against corruption and economic crime should remain among the most important work areas. More attention should be paid to the organization of activities in this area. This is especially true for the Komi Republic and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev stated.

The Minister wished his colleagues success in the service for the benefit of Russia and recalled the upcoming most important event in the life of the country: “The head of state determined the date of voting on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. I ask you to approach the task of ensuring public order and the safety of citizens during this period with maximum responsibility”.

New executives have begun the implementation of their duties.