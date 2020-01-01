The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krymsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 48-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources”.

As part of measures aimed at preventing violations associated with the illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources, on the bank of the Varnavinsky water reservoir, which is a migratory route to spawning places, as well as a spawning place for perch and pike, police officers detained a man who was fishing with forbidden gear. In the car of the offender, law enforcement officers found an inflatable rubber boat, nets and more than 600 fishes of various breeds. The total damage exceeded 175,000 rubles. The offender was detained and delivered to a police division.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to two years.