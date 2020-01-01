Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the regional GA, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, revealed facts of fraud in obtaining subsidies for non-targeted support to agricultural producers in the field of crop production.

As a result of operational measures, officers of two law enforcement agencies established that the man, being an individual entrepreneur and knowing about the possibility of receiving subsidies, had applied to a state institution with applications.

He provided packages of documents containing information about the alleged cultivation by the peasant (farm) of vegetable crops, harvesting and the costs incurred.

However, it turned out that there was virtually no agricultural activity.

Based on the submitted documents, the individual entrepreneur got an approval for a subsidy to support the development of the production of seeds of agricultural crops and vegetables and a total of about one million three hundred thousand rubles was transferred to his account.

The offender disposed of the money received at his discretion, causing a damage to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Stavropol Territory for the specified amount.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Levokumsky District instituted two criminal cases against the suspect on the features of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code, which were combined in one proceeding.

Currently, the investigative and necessary procedural steps are being taken aimed at documenting the illegal activities of the man.