In the Lipetsk Region, the police completed the investigation of a criminal case on committing large-scale fraud and on transactions with property acquired by a person as a result of a crime in order to give a lawful appearance to the possession, use and disposal of the mentioned property, committed on a large scale.

The investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Lipetsk indicted a non-working 38-year-old resident of the Lipetsk Region of committing crimes under part 4 of Art. 159 and paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendant had taken advantage of long-established trusting relations with the victim and acquired ownership of a share of 20.8 hectares in the land plot. The men have long known each other, trusted each other in business and personal affairs. For several years they were engaged in the joint construction of houses. In 2016, to implement another project for the construction of a cottage village, the victim began documenting the acquisition of a plot of land located in the Lipetsky District. On the day of the transaction, the spouse of the victim was unable to come to the notary, which made it impossible to sign the contract. To save the profitable contract, the defendant suggested to formally register the land plot in his name. The victim, who had no doubts on the honesty of his long-time business partner, agreed. The victim took over the financial costs of the transaction. However, the defendant's intentions turned out to be self-serving. Subsequently, he registered the right of ownership in his name and delimited the illegally acquired allotment into 197 land plots, which he sold. The defendant in the period from February 20, 2016 to May 11, 2018, through transactions with property acquired as a result of committing a crime, legalized the right to property acquired by him through criminal means - land plots, with a total value of 38,212,050 rubles.

The investigation made a conclusion that by his actions the defendant had committed a crime under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code – making transactions with property acquired by a person as a result of a crime in order to give a lawful appearance to the possession, use and disposal of the mentioned property, also committed on a large scale.