“Officers of the Criminal investigation and Drug Control units of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia detained a local resident suspected of illegal cultivation of drug-containing plants.

During a search of his home, police found 114 bushes and 70 seedlings of hemp that were in plastic buckets and pots. The man carefully looked after them, equipping a small greenhouse with watering, lighting and equipment to maintain the desired air temperature.

According to forensic study, those 184 plants, with a total weight of more than 25 kilograms calculated on the dried substance, were plants of the genus Cannabis.

The Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 231 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.