“Officers of the Criminal investigation and Drug Control units of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia detained a local resident suspected of illegal cultivation of drug-containing plants.
During a search of his home, police found 114 bushes and 70 seedlings of hemp that were in plastic buckets and pots. The man carefully looked after them, equipping a small greenhouse with watering, lighting and equipment to maintain the desired air temperature.
According to forensic study, those 184 plants, with a total weight of more than 25 kilograms calculated on the dried substance, were plants of the genus Cannabis.
The Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Feodosia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 1 of Article 231 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.