“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region with the participation of the MIA of Russia GA for Internal Security, the Rosgvardia, as well as the Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Bryansk Region and the Frontier Directorate of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Bryansk Region detained seven alleged members of a criminal community suspected of illegal acquisition, possession, transportation and marketing of unmarked tobacco products manufactured in the Republic of Belarus, as well as of the manufacture of fake excise stamps.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2016 to 2020, the offenders were engaged in pseudo-transit of products of Belarusian tobacco factories under fictitious agreements with foreign organizations registered to dummies. In fact, the defendants shipped goods to warehouses in the Bryansk Region, after which they were sold to contractors on the territory of this and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Police officers found that the criminal organization consisted of three separate units formed on a territorial basis and had a complex internal structure.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region initiated six criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Articles 171.1, 210 and 327.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Police officers conducted 95 searches, which resulted in the discovery of about a million unmarked packages of tobacco products. They also seized mobile phones, tablets, computer equipment and draft records of evidentiary value in the criminal cases.

Currently, the police, in cooperation with officers of the FSB of Russia, are conducting operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activities of the defendants,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.