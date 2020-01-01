“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Saratov Region and the city of Moscow, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud against residents of various regions of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the daily offenders posted on Internet sites ads on the sale of various goods. Orders were sent to customers by cash on delivery by post. When customers, having paid for a parcel, opened it, they found that the goods did not match their order and had no material value. To avoid claims from deceived citizens, the suspects blocked their phone numbers.

As a result of operational-search measures taken in Moscow and the Saratov Region, 29 suspects were detained: two alleged organizers, as well as managers and employees of call centers. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of four of the suspects, one is under house arrest, all the rest are under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches, the police found and seized 5 million rubles, jewelry, cars, several dozens of pieces of computer equipment and mobile phones of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in committing over 500 episodes of the unlawful activity. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.