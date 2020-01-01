Officers of the Investigative unit of the regional MIA Administration have completed a criminal investigation into the theft of two cars committed by a group of persons by prior agreement.

It was established that in April last year, a 39-year-old woman, resident of Surgut, organized a criminal scheme, for the implementation of which she involved her friends. The offenders rented several expensive cars and sold them.

In car-shops in Surgut and Tyumen, the defendants rented two Toyota Camry cars, which were then driven to Omsk. There, found in advance customers waited for them, who bought each car for 450 thousand rubles. The proceeds were divided among the accomplices. The actions of members of the criminal group caused a material damage to owners of the vehicles totaling more than 3.5 million rubles.

To identify and detain the offenders, as well as to collect the necessary evidence base, the regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized a wide range of measures: a number of witnesses were interrogated, seizures, searches and examinations were made. As a result, the defendants were charged under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

During the investigation of the criminal case, one of the stolen vehicles was found in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and was arrested. Measures are being taken to establish the location of the second car. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.