The Tsentralny District Court of Novokuznetsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 35-year old local resident. He was charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 3 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

A 42-year-old woman applied to the Novokuznetsk police with a statement that her husband had stolen 1,300,000 rubles from her and 2,000,000 rubles from her 66-year-old mother.

It was established that the applicant on a website had met a man who introduced himself as a resident of St. Petersburg on a business trip to Novokuznetsk. He said that he was engaged in a family business in construction. To prove his secure financial status the on-line interlocutor spoke about a large cottage in which his parents lived in St. Petersburg, and also mentioned that he always drove expensive cars. The lonely woman liked the new acquaintance, and after a while they began living together in the apartment of the woman from Novokuznetsk.

Soon, the lover told the Novokuznetsk woman that it was possible to invest money profitably and earn a large amount just as interest on the amount. The woman agreed with this proposal and transferred to the cohabitant 1,300,000 rubles that she had received from the sale of her apartment. The man explained that after 6 months all the money would be repaid with interest, and a month later he transferred to the woman 55,000 rubles as dividends. The woman from Novokuznetsk told her mother about the opportunity to make money, who, in turn, also transferred 2,000,000 rubles to the offender.

After a while, the man made a marriage proposal to the cohabitant, they submitted an application to the registry office and were preparing for the wedding. For a long time he misled the women talking about the problems as a result of which he could not return the money and pay the interest. They believed him and even helped the man to buy an expensive car. Only a few months after the wedding, when the victim’s relatives themselves found her husband’s acquaintances and learned that he had never been involved in business, but worked as a taxi driver, did the Novokuznetsk woman realize that she had been deceived, and talked with her husband. Soon he disappeared, and the victim turned to the police.

As a result of operational-search measures, the man was detained. During the investigation, he fully admitted his guilt and said that he had not invested the money in any project, but just spent it.

The court, after examining the evidence collected during the investigation, found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to 6 years in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime penal colony.