The evidence collected by an investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ivanovsky District, became the basis for the conviction of a 24-year-old resident of the village of Priozernoye. The man was found guilty of committing the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In December last year, during operational-search activities, officers of the drug control unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ivanovsky District found and seized in an abandoned apartment of one of the houses in the village of Priozernoye sacks with marijuana weighing more than 24 kg, as well as with parts of plants containing the drug tetrahydrocannabinol weighing about 95 kg and over 1.4 kg of hashish oil. Narcotic drugs belonged to the indicated citizen.

During the investigation it was established that the man on his own collected wild hemp and made hashish oil from it.

The suspect was sentenced by the Ivanovsky District Court to 5 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony.