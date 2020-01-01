“Operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, detained three suspects of a brigandage attack on a resident of the capital.

A pensioner filed a statement with the police, reading that at the end of the deposit term she closed her account at a bank branch, received about $ 15,000 in cash and headed home. An unknown man attacked her at the house entrance. His face was hidden under a medical mask. The stranger was armed with a knife and snatched out the bag containing more than one million two hundred thousand rubles, bank cards, documents and personal belongings. The victim tried to stop him, but the attacker disappeared.

On this fact the investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police established that an employee of the credit organization could be involved in the attack. According to investigators, it was him who informed his friends that a bank client had withdrawn a large amount of money. One of the offenders followed the woman, took the money from her and, together with his accomplice, fled in a taxi.

The two suspects were detained on 1st Borodinskaya Street. The police found with them the stolen cash, which was later returned to the rightful owner. Another accomplice was detained on the same day at the place of his residence - on the 9th Parkovaya Street.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the three citizens. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.