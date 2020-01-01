“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk suppressed the sale of counterfeit banknotes in the regional center.

It was preliminary established that two local residents had purchased through Internet 25 banknotes of the Central Bank of Russia with a face value of 5,000 rubles with signs of counterfeiting. Having received the mail in one of the transport companies, the offenders proceeded to a hypermarket on the street of the 70th Anniversary of the October Revolution. One of the accomplices remained in the car, and the other entered a pharmacy, where he bought medicine for 150 rubles, paying with a fake banknote, and then tried to repeat the operation with a fake in the trading floor of the hypermarket. At the moment of a fake banknote transfer to the cashier, the offender was detained by operatives. His accomplice was detained in a car in the parking lot. All the counterfeit banknotes have been seized.



The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.