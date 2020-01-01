“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order awarding Junior Sergeant of the Police Andrey Vakulenko, inspector of the traffic police of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok, with the departmental insignia of the MIA of Russia,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Around midnight on May 12, a traffic police crew of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladivostok, consisting of senior lieutenants of the police Viktor Slobodyannikov and Semyon Nesterov, as well as junior sergeant of the police Andrey Vakulenko, drove up to Vilkov Street to document a traffic accident involving two cars.

At that moment, a car drove from Sportivnaya Street and at a high speed began approaching the accident participants. The driver lost control and a collision occurred, as a result of which the foreign car flew out onto the sidewalk. On its way there was an 18-year-old passenger of one of the vehicles.

Andrey Vakulenko reacted instantly - saving the girl’s life, he pushed her aside, staying himself under the wheels of the car. The police officer was hospitalized in Primorsky Territorial Clinical Hospital No. 1. He is currently under medical supervision.

“For courage and selflessness in saving a person, traffic police inspector of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok, Junior Sergeant of the police Andrey Vakulenko was awarded a medal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For courage in the name of salvation”,” Irina Volk added.