Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District as a result of operational-search measures near one of the houses on the Severnaya street detained a 31-year-old native of one of the countries of Central Asia, suspected of attempted sale of drugs.

As a result of a personal search of the man there was found and seized a bundle with a powdery substance of light color. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - heroine with a total mass of about 320 grams.

The detainee explained that he had arrived in a car to fill a cache with the drug. As a result of the inspection of the scene and the search of the vehicle by investigators, two more bundles with similar contents were found and seized. In total, the Police seized more than a kilo of heroin from illegal trafficking.

Investigator 0f the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken to identify and detain other possible accomplices in the unlawful act.