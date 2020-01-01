Investigators from the police division of the Leninsky District of Perm completed the criminal investigation against a 33-year-old female-employee of a travel company accused of fraud. The official director of the agency was an individual entrepreneur - a man born in 1964. In fact, all the activities on his behalf were carried out by his relative. The woman concluded contracts with clients and accepted prepayment for a tourist product from them, but did not fulfill her obligations. So, in August last year, residents of Perm turned to the company, who were planning to relax in Turkey as a large group with their children. For the dream trip, the customers paid half a million rubles. The victims learned that the trip would not take place, the day before departure. By that time, the suspect was no longer answering phone calls.

In total, 42 victims are established in the criminal case. According to investigators, the total damage amounted to three million nine hundred thousand rubles. An interesting fact is that many clients knew the suspect well and trusted her without reservation. The thing is that those residents of Perm were regular customers of the travel agency and before they had no complaints about the work of the agency.

It is known that customers transferred money to the personal account belonging to an acquaintance of the offender. At the time of the conclusion of the agreements with the travel agency, the man was no longer alive.

During the investigation, the citizen was on her own recognizance. The other day she was charged under part 2 and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal case was sent to court.