The inquiry unit of the department of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Ussuriysk completed the investigation into the criminal case against the defendant charged with fictitious registration of foreign citizens.

It was established that in February of this year, a 46-year-old resident of the village of Borisovka fictitiously registered, for a fee, seven citizens of the republics of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the place of her residence in a house on the 50th Anniversary of October Street.

At this address, police conducted verification activities, as a result of which it was established that the woman, in violation of the procedure for migration registration of foreign citizens, did not provide housing for residence at the indicated address. Foreigners took this opportunity to avoid being held administratively liable for violating the rules of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of the article provides for liability ranging from a fine of up to five hundred thousand rubles to imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

Currently, within the frame of the criminal case the Police have conducted all the necessary investigative and procedural activities. The investigation has been completed. The involvement of the defendant in the commission of the crime has been proved.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the magistrate court for consideration on the merits.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the defendant.