Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, revealed facts of fraud committed by the head of a commercial company in collaboration with a group of persons by prior agreement to get a refund of the value added tax.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the offender, acting together with other persons as part of a group, by prior agreement, from 2014 to 2017 submitted to the tax authority VAT returns containing knowingly false information about the amount of refundable value added tax generated in fictitious transactions for the purchase of agricultural products. As a result of unlawful actions of the offenders, more than 40 million rubles were illegally refunded from the budget of the Russian Federation.

Investigation unit of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Voronezh Region have instituted a multi-episode criminal case on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

Both the suspects were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the issue of choosing a preventive measure against them in the form of placement to custody is being considered.

For committing this unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.