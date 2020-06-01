In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated June 1, 2020 No. 348, Major General of Police Sergey Lebedev was appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Head of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.
By the same Decree, Sergey Lebedev was awarded a special rank of Major General of the Justice.
