“A message was received by the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration at the Sheremetyevo Airport that a passenger was smoking on board the aircraft bound from Kaliningrad to Moscow.

Arriving at the scene, the police found in the cabin of the aircraft a citizen with obvious signs of alcoholic intoxication. He acted defiantly, ignoring remarks.

Seeing the police, the man tried to break through to the exit. Waving his arms and using obscene language, he pushed away one of the policemen and tore his own passport. After that the air-rowdy was detained and taken to the Linear Police Administration. A medical examination found that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

Protocols on administrative offenses provided for in Articles 6.24 and 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation were drawn up.

In addition, investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Articles 318 and 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.