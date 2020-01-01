“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tagansky District detained the man suspected of a robbery attack.

According to available information, at night, the attacker entered the premises of a gas station located on the Poluyaroslavskaya embankment of Moscow. After standing for some time in front of the counter, the stranger suddenly attacked the cashier-operator. Threatening the woman with a shard of glass, he demanded for the cash from the cash register. However, the woman began screaming loudly, calling for help. The scared attacker fled with nothing.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers found the suspect in one of the metropolitan airports and detained him in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tagansky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful act,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.