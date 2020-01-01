“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained two local residents suspected of illegal banking.

According to the investigation, the offenders, without a special permit, for several years were engaged in the purchase and sale of cash foreign currency. During the day, the suspects carried out exchange transactions in personal cars parked near a bank branch. According to preliminary data, the income generated from the illegal activities amounted to about 8 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A ban on certain actions was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

During searches of places of residence and in personal vehicles of the suspects, 35 thousand US dollars, 17.5 thousand euros and more than two million rubles were found.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.