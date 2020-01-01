The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic completed an investigation of the criminal case charging a 33-year-old unemployed, previously convicted resident of Krasnodar with committing crimes under part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the investigation, the defendant was found to be involved in 15 facts of fraud committed in 2019 against residents of various districts of the Udmurt Republic. While in the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, the man called citizens' mobile numbers and introduced himself as an employee of the security service of one of the banks. During the conversation, he informed the victims that unknown persons were trying to withdraw funds from their bank accounts. To secure the accounts, he offered to go to the nearest ATM and make a series of operations. The victims, following the instructions of the caller, transferred funds to the accounts indicated by him. The total damage caused to residents of the Udmurt Republic amounted to 304,000 rubles.

The unlawful activity of the offender was suppressed by officers of the inter-district fraud control division Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic. He was detained in the city of Krasnodar at the place of residence.

During the search of the defendant’s apartment, the police found mobile phones, SIM cards and bank-cards.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.