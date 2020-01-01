The Tsentralny District Court of Novokuznetsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 30-year old local resident. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk revealed a fact of illegal receipt of a subsidy. A criminal case was initiated based on the results of a check. The investigation found that the director of the limited liability company, which owned a trampoline center, provided the city administration with forged documents to receive a subsidy. He was paid about 1.1 million rubles in reimbursement of part of the costs for allegedly purchased equipment for trampolining. The convict stole the money and spent it at his discretion.

The evidence base collected, the criminal case was sent to court, which found the director of the trampoline center guilty of fraud and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment with a probation period of 3 years.