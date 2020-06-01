Today, on the International Children's Day, the results of the annual All-Russian contest of children's creativity “The policeman uncle Stepa” have been summed up. Children were invited to make a handicraft on law enforcement topics and send it to the territorial creative commission. The qualifying round took place in each region.

This year, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the first stage of the contest was held remotely. This did not reduce the interest in it from children, who, as always, showed talent and imagination.

Members of the regional juries, which included representatives of public councils under the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, chose the best children's works. They were posted on the official websites of the Department for the final on-line voting at the federal level. In total, 92 works were submitted to the contest.

The winners were determined in three age categories - from 6 to 14 years, which ensured equal starting opportunities for children and an objective approach to assessing the results of their work.

The total number of the voting participants - 7827 people. According to its results, the winners are:

- in the age group from 6 to 8 years - Pavlova Victoria (6 years old), Republic of Tatarstan;

- from 9 to 11 years - Volkov Ilya (11 years old), Republic of Buryatia;

- from 12 to 14 years - Aleksey Smekhov (12 years old) and Elizaveta Smekhova (7 years old), Republic of Karelia.

All winners will receive valuable gifts from the leadership of the Department.

In addition, the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia determined the winner of the special prize. That was Anton Plakhov (7 years old), Irkutsk Region.