“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of extorting money from taxi drivers on the territory adjacent to the Kazan Railway Station in Moscow.

According to available information, the attackers, threatening with violence and damage to the vehicle, demanded a monthly cash payment from taxi drivers for the opportunity to work on the territory adjacent to the Kazan station. They set the levying rate depending on the brand of the car: from 7 to 30 thousand rubles a month. Those who did not agree were forcibly taken out of the city by the suspects who, threatening their victims with arms, sought their way.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained six suspects: the alleged organizer, cash collectors and people responsible for physical and psychological influence on the victims.

Investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches of the places of residence of the defendants, objects structurally similar to a Saiga automatic rifle and a hunting shotgun have been seized and currently sent for examination. Two traumatic pistols, a knife, more than 500 rounds for a small-caliber rifle, lists with calculations of payments received from citizens, cash in rubles and foreign currency were also found.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.