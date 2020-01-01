“The Investigative Administration for Transport of the MIA of Russia for the Central Federal District completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against members of a group accused of large-scale smuggling of strategically important goods.

It was established that the head of a company specializing in the export of ferrous metals attracted two accomplices - directors of ephemeral firms for the purpose of illegal exporting scrap of copper-zinc alloys (brass) abroad. The defendants used deliberately false documentation regarding the pricing, origin and value of the exported goods. Having misled employees of the Federal Customs Service, they illegally transported 41 tons of scrap worth 8 million rubles by water across the customs border of the EurAsEC Customs Union to a port of Estonia.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained by police officers. The investigators initiated a criminal case against them on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 226.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Mozhaysky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.