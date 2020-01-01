“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan, together with colleagues from the Astrakhan Region, detained a suspect in the acquisition, storage and marketing of unmarked fish products.

It was preliminary established that a local resident acquired aquatic biological resources, after which he made fake markings on the production date and related documents. In workshops in unsanitary conditions, fake labels bearing the name of a foreign brand were applied to products ready for sale.

Police officers, with the participation of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, conducted 20 searches at processing plants located in Astrakhan and the Astrakhan Region. Over 12 tons of fresh-frozen and more than 10 tons of dried fish of chastik species, 106 kilograms of sturgeon, 40 kilograms of Kamchatka crab and 31 kilograms of salmon caviar were found and seized.

The Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Astrakhan Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the suspects is being considered.

Currently, the necessary operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.