In the framework of measures to combat drug crime in the region, officers of the police precinct service of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division Saksky received information on the involvement of a resident of the district in drug trafficking.
During the verification of the information received, police officers found a greenhouse in the suspect’s home yard in which the 38-year-old villager was growing hemp bushes.
97 bushes of a drug-containing plant with signs of care and watering were seized and sent for research.
According to the expert opinion, the seized bushes were drug-containing plants.
The inquiry division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division Saksky opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
The sanction of the article provides for punishment ranging from a large fine of up to three hundred thousand rubles and up to two years in prison.
