Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District, when checking the information received from the supervisory authority, revealed the fact of fraud in receiving pension and social payments.

It was established that a 37-year-old local resident, for receiving a pension and other social payments and benefits, provided forged documents on his first group disability to local state institutions engaged in compulsory pension and social support. Thus, the local resident illegally received pension and social benefits for about two years. The amount of the damage exceeded 220,000 rubles.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District, have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receiving benefits”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of arrest for a term of up to four months.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the man.