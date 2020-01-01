In May 2019, the offender, being in an office on the Rodionov Street of the regional center, remotely executed four loan agreements totaling 1,040,488 rubles, providing to a credit institution copies of other people's passports that he found on the Internet.

When the debt matured, the lender began sending notifications to the borrowers. The latter reported that they had not concluded the agreements and went to court to establish the fact of falsification of signatures in the documents.

Also, during an internal audit, the organization found that the subscriber numbers specified in the loan agreements were false, and photographing of customers had not taken place. After that, the credit institution filed a complaint with the police.

Criminal investigation officers of the police division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhny Novgorod, as a result of operational-search measures, detained the suspect of this illegal act. The suspect turned to be a 44-year-old resident of the Prioksky District of the regional center.

A criminal case was initiated with regard to the fact under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to ten years with a fine of up to one million rubles.