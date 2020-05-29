On May 29, 1948, the UN Security Council authorized the deployment of a small contingent of UN military observers in the Middle East, from which the United Nations Body for Monitoring the Implementation of the Armistice Agreement between Israel and neighboring Arab countries was formed. Thus the first UN peacekeeping mission appeared on Earth.

This year, Day of UN Peacekeepers is dedicated to the theme “Women- Peacekeepers are the Key to Peace” to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution that emphasizes the need to expand the role and contribution of women in United Nations field operations, and especially among military observers, civilian police personnel, human rights officers and humanitarian personnel.

Women peacekeepers help increase the overall effectiveness of peacekeeping, have broader access to local communities, and encourage local women to become an important part of peace and political processes.

For 28 years, the Ministry of the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has been actively involved in peacekeeping. Currently, four women, representatives of our country, are serving in peacekeeping missions, and, along with men, carry out the tasks set.

Our peacekeepers sometimes serve in difficult conditions, sometimes in conditions dangerous to life and health. At the same time, high professionalism, responsibility and willingness to come to the rescue at any moment remain the foundation of successful work.

Thus, Russian police officers serving in the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus participate in the delivery of humanitarian supplies for civilians through the Red Cross.

Representatives of the Russian police contingent of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan, with great responsibility, carry out their duties in various areas of the mission activities.

In countries affected by conflicts and crises, UN missions continue their important work, helping state bodies maintain and ensure peace, security and tranquility of citizens.