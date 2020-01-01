“Officers of the Criminal Investigation unit and the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia in the city of Ryazan and the village of Chulkovo of the Skopinsky District, suppressed the manufacture and storage of tobacco products without prescribed by law marking.

Three production lines, more than 760 thousand unmarked packs of cigarettes and packaging materials were seized in workshops and warehouses.

According to preliminary information, the illegal enterprise functioned for a year. Finished products were sold in neighboring regions.

Cigarettes without filter were produced in a hangar in the industrial zone on the outskirts of Ryazan. Tobacco was scattered on the dirty concrete floor. Packaging materials and finished packs of cigarettes were also stored in unsanitary conditions. Eight people from Central Asia worked on the line, two of whom were in Russia in violation of migration laws. The workers lived in a trailer near the workshop. A fence was installed around the territory, and the migrants were forbidden to go beyond it.

Another workshop and warehouse were found by the police in a rented hangar in the village of Chulkovo on the territory of the Skopinsky shock absorber plant. Two lines were also manned by eight people who lived nearby. People worked in unsanitary conditions.

When police officers appeared, the offenders tried to destroy the traces of illegal activity and set fire to boxes with cigarettes. However, this trick did not help - they managed to burn only part of the tobacco products.

A study confirmed that cigarette packs found on automated lines in the city of Ryazan and in the Skopinsky District, were pasted over with fake excise stamps.

Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.