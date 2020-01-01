“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order on awarding officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Orekhovo-Borisovo-Yuzhnoye District of Moscow, police Senior Sergeant Mikhail Kalashnikov, police Sergeant Roman Gagin, police Senior Lieutenant Aleksey Sychevsky and police Sergeant Aleksandr Chechetkin for the courage and dedication shown in the performance of official duties,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

On the evening of May 24, a message was received by the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Orekhovo-Borisovo-Yuzhnoye District of Moscow about shooting near the house 65 “B” on Kashirskoye Shosse. Two squads of the police patrol service were sent to the scene.

Arriving within a few minutes to the residential complex, Mikhail Kalashnikov and Roman Gagin, along with colleagues Aleksey Sychevsky and Aleksandr Chechetkin, found out that the shooters were in the parking area inside the building. The police quickly appraised the situation dispersed across the area and took measures to detain the offenders.

While inspecting the parking lot filled with cars, Mikhail Kalashnikov noticed an unknown man who ran into the elevator hall and closed the door behind him. The policeman rushed after him and saw that five people in medical masks were in the elevator. The officer of the police patrol service prevented the doors of the elevator from being closed and decided not to use service arms, because third persons could suffer in the confined space. One of the men pushed him away and tried to escape. Mikhail Kalashnikov and Roman Gagin, who had shortly joined him, caught up and apprehended the escaper.

Subsequently, two more suspects were detained by the police at the scene, and the rest were detained on the Bolshaya Sukharevskaya Square by traffic police officers executing the received orientation message.

It should be noted that Mikhail Kalashnikov is an experienced and competent officer of the Police Patrol Service, whose professional experience makes 28 years. Four years ago, his partner Roman Gagin was appointed to the position of a police driver, and he takes an example from his senior colleague. Thus, to the question: “Wasn't it scary?” he confidently answered: “It was not. I knew that those were the offenders and they had to be detained. This is our job.”

“For courage and dedication, police Senior Sergeant Mikhail Kalashnikov and police Sergeant Roman Gagin were awarded MIA of Russia medals “For Valor in Service”. Senior Lieutenant of Police Aleksey Sychevsky and Sergeant of Police Alexander Chechetkin - Diplomas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation,” Irina Volk emphasized.