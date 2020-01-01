Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Magnitogorsk completed the investigation of criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

From the materials of the criminal cases, it follows that the officials of one of the city post offices - the head and his deputy, using their official position, stole the organization’s money, as well as the dividends transferred to citizens - shareholders of the enterprise by entering knowingly false information about the money allegedly received by them. To conceal their illegal activities, recipients were selected from among deceased citizens, as well as those who did not contact the post office for a long period of time. There was established the defendants’ involvement in 9 similar episodes of unlawful acts as a result of which more than 1 million 300 thousand rubles were appropriated.

Illegal activities of officials were revealed and suppressed by operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for Magnitogorsk.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the defendants.

In accordance with the law, they face up to 6 years in prison.

The indictment was approved by the Prosecutor of the Leninsky District of Magnitogorsk and sent to court for consideration on the merits.