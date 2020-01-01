During the check, the police found that the offender had promised his friends to solve the problems of passing the theoretical exam in the Registration and Examination Division of the Traffic Police in the city of Orsk and talked about his services in taxis and vacation spots. At the same time, the offender claimed that he had friends in law enforcement bodies, with whom he resolved all issues with obtaining driver's licenses.

In total, 10 facts of funds theft using this method were revealed. So, in 2019, a local resident approached the offender with a request to solve the problem of passing the exam at the Registration and Examination Division of the Traffic Police, explaining that his son had failed at the theoretical exam three times. Having agreed on a meeting, the resident of Orsk transferred money to the offender in the amount of 50,000 rubles. His son did not pass the exam again on the indicated day, after which the offender demanded another 20,000 rubles and promised to issue promptly a driver’s license.

After receiving the money, the offender disappeared, disposing of it at his discretion. The suspect used a similar fraud scheme 10 times. During the operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained the suspect.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. The maximum sanction of this article, involves a deprivation of liberty for up to five years. Currently, with respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been selected in the form of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.