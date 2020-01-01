The Central District Court of the City of Novokuznetsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 52-year old local resident, director of a limited liability company. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

In February 2019, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk detained the director of a local organization suspected of illegal sale of unmarked tobacco products. In the warehouse rented by him, as well as in his garage, the police seized a large batch of cigarettes of various brands, with no excise stamps on the packaging. The bundles were sent to the Forensic Center of Research of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Kemerovo Region.

The investigation found that the defendant found on the Internet an advertisement on the sale of cigarettes at discounted prices and ordered a large batch. In total, about 100,000 packs of unmarked tobacco products were seized during the investigation, the value of which, according to an expert opinion, exceeded 3.2 million rubles.

After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to the court, which found the company director guilty of the alleged act. A fine of 400,000 thousand rubles was imposed on the defendant as a penalty.