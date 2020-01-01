“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, with the participation of the FSB and the Rosrybolovstvo, detained a man suspected of giving a large bribe.

As previously reported, the police suppressed the illegal activities of processing, packaging and marketing of sturgeon caviar, obtained through poaching.

During searches of the places of residence of the offenders, the investigators found and seized black caviar, which was subsequently sent for examination.

Later, an employee of the Federal Agency for Fisheries contacted the police. He said that one of the defendants, in order to evade criminal liability, offered him a monetary reward for assistance in falsifying the results of a forensic genetic examination of the seized samples.

As a result of operational-search measures, the man was detained while transferring 300 thousand rubles to the official.

The Simonovsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigation Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 291 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.