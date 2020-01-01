“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure together with colleagues from the drug control units of the MIA of Russia administrations on transport for the Far Eastern and Northwestern federal districts blocked a channel of supplying synthetic drugs by rail to the Khabarovsk Territory.

In early March, officers of the Division for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District found a microwave oven in the warehouse of one of the transport companies in the city of Khabarovsk in which there was a drug mephedrone weighing more than a kilogram and a thousand ecstasy tablets. It was further established that the offenders in Moscow and St. Petersburg placed drugs into household appliances and transported them by rail to the eastern regions of Russia.

During the operational-search activities, the police took to the trail of the group members. In the territory of the Jewish Autonomous Region, while trying to get drugs from a cache, a 42-year-old resident of Khabarovsk was detained, who was responsible for preparing small wholesale lots for sale.

Then the investigators received information that the alleged organizer of the illegal activity flew to Moscow to purchase a new batch of drugs.

In the capital, the offender acquired over a kilogram of mephedrone in a non-contact manner and, placing it in a microwave oven, tried to send it through a transport company to Khabarovsk. The operatives seized the drug and replaced it with a dummy. At the time of receiving the parcel in Khabarovsk, the suspect was detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Transport Police Administration in the Far Eastern Federal District with the participation of the Rosgvardia. In addition, a psychotropic substance of LSD in a particularly large amount was found at the place of the man’s residence.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for Khabarovsk initiated criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.