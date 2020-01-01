“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against eight members of an organized group accused of possession, transportation and sale of fake banknotes.

According to investigators, the offenders illegally sold more than 60 counterfeit bank notes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a face value of 5 thousand rubles in stores and pharmacies in the Samara, Orenburg, Ulyanovsk, Saratov regions and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, together with colleagues from the Orenburg Region detained the suspects. Depending on the role of each group member, they chose preventive measures in the form of placement to custody or house arrest.

16 criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for in Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

During the preliminary investigation, about 70 different examinations were carried out. More than 160 witnesses from five constituent entities of the Russian Federation were identified and questioned. Case materials against members of the group totaled 60 volumes.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Krasnoglinsky District Court of the city of Samara for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.