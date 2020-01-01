According to investigators, a 36-year-old resident of Mozdok committed a number of criminal acts aimed at implementing her self-serving plan aimed at systematic stealing of funds from a resident of Mozdok. The total damage amounted to 240 thousand rubles.

The policemen established that the defendant, knowing about the difficult financial situation of her acquaintance, got his confidence and said that she allegedly had an acquaintance, a bank employee, who could help in obtaining a loan on favorable terms.

To implement her criminal plan, the woman acquired several SIM cards. She called from one of the numbers and, changing her voice, introduced herself as the aforementioned employee of the bank. The client was voiced the requirement that to get a loan of 400,000 rubles, a certain amount of money had to be sent to specified bank accounts. For some period of time, the unsuspecting man carried out money transfers on the basis of bank card details dictated to him, the transferred amounts totaled 240 thousand rubles. Soon he realized that he had fallen for the tricks of a scammer.

As a result of the operational-search activities, police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District established the location of the 36-year-old suspect and detained her. As it turned out, the offender spent other people's money on personal needs - she paid for courier deliveries, bills in stores and taxi services.

The Investigation unit instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The criminal case with the approved indictment has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.