As a result of unlawful actions of the offender, the State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage in the amount of 1.6 million rubles.

The MIA of Russia Division for the Chernyshevsky District received a telephone message about the illegal cutting of 186 larch trees near the village of Aleur.

During the operational-search activities, police officers found that the illegal logging was carried out by a 44-year-old local resident. During a search of his place of residence, the ZIL-131 car and a chainsaw were seized. According to preliminary data, he sawed the stolen wood into chocks, part of them he left for himself and part was sold to fellow villagers.

Based on this fact, the investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chernyshevsky District instituted a criminal case under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Illegal felling of forest stands committed on an especially large scale). The sanction of the article provides for a fine in an amount from one million to three million rubles or imprisonment for up to seven years.

The suspect has been interrogated, a confession was obtained from him.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.