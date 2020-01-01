“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia in the course of operational search and investigative measures, identified and detained suspects in the murder of six Orenburg residents, including a young child.

In January 2018, an entrepreneur and his 7-year-old son were killed in Orenburg, a year later the director of one of large companies, his wife and driver, were killed in their own house. In May 2020, a 54-year-old businessman was killed in his summer house.

Criminal cases on the indicated facts have been initiated by investigation bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Work on solving those crimes was going-on continuously and was under the control of the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region. All possible versions of committing them were checked, contacts of the victims were established, thousands of people were interviewed, a set of special events was conducted.

As a result of well-coordinated professional actions, criminal investigation officers, with the support of the SOBR of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects of committing the especially grave crimes. Two residents of the regional center, aged 27 and 28, were detained on a street in the city of Orenburg, a 29-year-old man was detained in an apartment on the Karpov Street of the regional center.

Two more suspects, 24 and 25 years old, were brought by operatives from the Novosergievsky District of the Orenburg Region.

The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.