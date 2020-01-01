“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the city of Noginsk, detained a resident of the Vladimir Region suspected of committing a theft from a pensioner.

According to investigators, the offender visited houses located in the Bogorodsky Urban District, and offered residents to purchase various goods, including disinfectants and food sets. So, ringing on the door of the apartment of a 93-year-old home front veteran of the Great Patriotic War, she said that she was selling honey by weight. The pensioner led the stranger to the kitchen, and a conversation began between them. While the landlady was looking for a jar for honey, the suspect quietly entered the room and stole more than 450 thousand rubles she found in the nightstand, and then disappeared.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Noginskoye” initiated criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was identified and detained at the place of residence. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for her.

There is reason to believe that the detainee may be involved in two frauds in the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.