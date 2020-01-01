“Thanks to the professional actions of officers of the of MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region and the caring attitude of local residents, it became possible to get on the trail and detain the suspect in committing a particularly grave crime.

Information about the disappearance of a young woman came from relatives to the police duty-unit on the evening of May 23. Police found that the 25-year-old woman from Irkutsk was traveling from the regional center to the village of Yelovka by passing vehicles, but did not reach her destination.

For several days, her description was distributed in the media. Police officers, together with volunteers, conducted search activities. About 100 people, including criminal investigators, police precinct officers, traffic police inspectors and search volunteers were involved in establishing the circumstances of the woman’s disappearance.

Invaluable help was also provided by eyewitnesses. Two concerned residents of the region, seeing information in social networks, immediately contacted the police. One of the applicants drove the woman to the village of Urik, which reduced the search geography. The other man said that he might have seen the vehicle in which the wanted person was getting into. To identify the truck as accurately as possible and evade mistakes, the police had to look for it among almost a thousand similar vehicles registered in the region. In less than a day, the vehicle was identified, after which the criminal investigators detained a 42-year-old resident of Irkutsk without a criminal record.

According to operational data, the alleged offender agreed to give a ride to a woman who stopped passing vehicles on the road. After driving a few kilometers, the driver turned into a forest, where he committed the rape and murder of his fellow traveler. Then he hid the body and took possession of her property,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.