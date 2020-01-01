Officers of the MIA of Russia General Administration for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained suspects of theft of funds from bank accounts of citizens.

It was established that the offenders carried out SMS mailing to citizens' mobile phones with the text “Your card has been blocked. For information, please call ...”. The owners of the numbers called back to the number indicated in the SMS and informed the operators, who introduced themselves as employees of the bank’s security service, of their bank details. Then money was stolen from their accounts.

The roles in the group were clearly distributed. SMS mailing was carried out through a special program developed by two accomplices with programming skills. Since the phone numbers were generated by the program, the geography of SMS recipients was extensive and included various regions of the Russian Federation. One of the accomplices provided for illegal actions about five thousand SIM cards issued to non-existent persons. For improvised call centers, apartments rented for 3-5 days in St. Petersburg were used.

According to operational information, about two hundred people suffered as a result of the illegal activities. The material damage amounted to about twenty million rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, five suspects were detained by police, including the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme.

In the course of searches at the place of residence of the defendants and at the call center, fifteen hundred SIM cards, mobile phones, GSM modems, laptop computers, smartphones and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

Currently, two of the suspects have been placed to custody, three - are under recognizance not to leave and behave properly. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.