“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption and investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption with the participation of the FSB of Russia, have suppressed the activities of an inter-regional criminal community, whose members are suspected of illegal banking.

According to investigators, the attackers cashed out money of various commercial organizations by conducting fictitious transactions of paying for goods, works and services. In accordance with developed in advance schemes, community members transferred non-cash clients' money to the accounts of controlled by them enterprises, and then converted them into cash. For their services, accomplices received a commission in the amount of 7 to 12% of the transferred funds.

According to preliminary data, as a result of illegal activities, more than 1 billion rubles were withdrawn that way into the “shadow” circulation, and illegal income in an amount exceeding 110 million rubles was received by members of the criminal community.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the alleged organizers, accountants, as well as participants responsible for legal support of the group including registration of companies and settlement accounts.

The Administration for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Crimea has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 172 and parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently all the suspects are under recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

In addition, police officers, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Rosfinminitoring (Federal Financial Monitoring Service), brought to responsibility enterprises-customers of illegal services, and unpaid taxes in the amount of more than 100 million rubles were collected,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.